‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before Saudi Arabia Joins US Campaign Against Iran, WSJ Reports 

Even as President Trump announced he was postponing his ultimatum that the US would strike energy and military facilities in Iran unless the Strait of Hormuz was opened, the conflict has not been declared over, and Iran continues to launch missiles, not only against Israel, but Gulf states as well.

Yesterday, Saudi media reported that two ballistic missiles coming from Iran toward Riyadh were intercepted, out of a total of seven missiles launched into the country. Meanwhile, a source told the Wall Street Journal that it is “only a matter of time” before Saudi Arabia joins the US effort to combat Iran. This is a marked shift from Gulf states’ policy of staying out of the Iranian conflict.

Saudi Arabia has authorized American forces to use the King Fahd air base, people familiar with the matter said, marking a departure from its earlier position that it would not allow its territory or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran. The change follows Iranian missile and drone strikes on key Saudi sites, including energy facilities and the capital, Riyadh.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now focused on restoring deterrence and is nearing a decision on whether to join the campaign, with one person cited in the report saying Saudi entry into the war is increasingly likely.

“Saudi Arabia’s patience with Iranian attacks is not unlimited,” Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said after recent strikes. “Any belief that Gulf countries are incapable of responding is a miscalculation.”

The United Arab Emirates has begun targeting Iranian-linked assets within its borders, closing the Iranian Hospital and Iranian Club in Dubai, the report said. Authorities stated that institutions connected to the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were shut for violating UAE law.

The UAE, long a financial hub for Iranian businesses, has also warned it could freeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets, a move that could restrict Tehran’s access to foreign currency and trade networks.

Although Gulf governments have publicly said they will not join attacks or permit their airspace to be used, the report indicated their involvement may already be expanding. Verified footage showed some ground-based missile launches toward Iran originating from Bahrain, while US officials said Iranian strikes damaged five US Air Force refueling planes at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s campaign has included more than 2,000 attacks on the UAE and strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan energy hub, increasing pressure on Gulf leaders to respond. The report said regional officials have urged President Trump to continue military operations against Iran’s capabilities, as Tehran has also indicated it may seek a role in controlling the Strait of Hormuz, including imposing tolls on shipping.