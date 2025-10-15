‘Only Pressure Works’: Released Hostages’ Families Credit Firm Policy for Breakthrough

Families of recently released hostages appealed for continued pressure on Hamas and praised Israeli and international efforts during statements at Beilinson Hospital, while urging officials to fully implement the hostage-release agreement.

Speaking first, Tzvika Mor, father of freed hostage Eitan Mor, opened with a psalm of thanksgiving and described his son’s return as a blessing after two years. “We were privileged to embrace our son on the day of this blessed return—two years since we last saw him,” he said, adding thanks “for protecting Eitan that day and guarding his life through real and constant danger for two whole years, and returning him to us.” Mor said Eitan is “growing stronger day by day” and credited Israeli fighters and their families for sacrifice and resolve: “These heroic and beloved fighters and their families placed the good of the state and the public before their private welfare.”

Mor expressed support for the government and named Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and officials who worked with hostage families, including Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch. “There is a government in Israel,” he said. “We wish to thank the government of Israel and especially Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for steering the state through its most difficult period and bringing it to great achievements.” He also praised volunteers of the Tikva Forum, a right-wing alternative to the main hostage advocacy group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

On policy, Mor repeated the Tikva Forum’s principle of returning all hostages through pressure on Hamas, not concessions. “We adhered to our principle from day one. We demanded the return of all the hostages at once and not in partial deals, and that through combined pressure on Hamas—not subservience to Hamas, but its defeat.” He added, “Only the combined pressure on Hamas brought it to the negotiating table and to the return of the hostages—nothing else.” Asked about alleged violations of the agreement, he urged immediate steps: “First, stop all supplies entering Gaza and subsequently simply reduce their means, as they say, to the point of restructuring everything for them, to cut their water until they feel it quickly, and there will be a moment they will have no water to drink.”

Boaz Miran, brother of freed hostage Omri Miran, thanked Tikva Forum volunteers, soldiers, and medical staff, and addressed the deal presented in Washington by President Donald Trump and the prime minister. “You succeeded in bringing an agreement that on paper looks excellent, but in practice less so,” he said, telling leaders the “burden of proof” rests with them to deliver “security, stability, and quiet.” He called for meeting war aims, freeing all captives, dismantling tunnels and production lines, and removing Hamas from power so it cannot threaten Israeli communities: “That will be the clear path to victory.”

Nadav Miran said Omri is in “very good condition, physically and mentally,” and argued that sustained pressure led to the releases: “Only the application of pressure led to the release of all the hostages and to Hamas signing an agreement.”

In an exclusive interview with The Media Line, Mor also thanked the American president. “I want to thank President Trump for all his help for the State of Israel,” he said. Asked if he trusts the US-Israel partnership to finish the job, Mor replied, “I hope so. I think that President Trump understands very well the situation here in Israel. He knows who is good and who is bad, and he wants to crush Hamas and to make peace in all this area.” On Eitan’s condition, Mor said his son returned “in good condition,” but needs rest, sunlight, and nutrition: “So Eitan will be OK.”

Both families framed the day as relief mixed with duty—gratitude for rescue, and a demand to bring everyone else home while securing Israel’s long-term safety.