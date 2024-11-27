Opposition Forces Capture Key Villages Near Aleppo, Assad’s Army Retaliates

Opposition forces in Syria, aligned with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions, reportedly captured several villages and seized two tanks from the Syrian army in a significant escalation near Aleppo.

The offensive focused on the strategic areas of Qubtan al-Jabal and Sheikh Aqil near the 46th Regiment, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. These advances were achieved amid intense exchanges of artillery and rocket fire between government forces and rebel groups operating under the al-Fatah al-Mubin operations room.

In retaliation, the Syrian army, supported by Russian air power, launched aerial assaults on rebel-held positions. Russian warplanes conducted airstrikes using vacuum missiles, reportedly targeting areas around Atarib, Darat Izza, and nearby villages in an effort to halt the rebels’ momentum. Government forces also shelled rear positions of the opposition factions in the surrounding areas.

This marks one of the most significant offensives in recent years, breaking a period of relative stagnation in Syria’s civil conflict. The frontlines have remained largely static since President Bashar al-Assad’s government, bolstered by Russian military support, regained control of most of the country. The renewed rebel offensive may indicate a shift in strategy aimed at increasing pressure on Assad’s forces in Aleppo, a region critical for its strategic importance.

While Assad’s government has retained control over much of Syria, this flare-up underscores the ongoing volatility of the conflict. Analysts suggest that the return of large-scale operations by opposition forces could reignite broader hostilities in areas that had seen a semblance of stability.

This is a developing story…