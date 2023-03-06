Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Opposition Protests Against ‘Coup’, Arrests in Tunisia
Hundreds of opposition supporters gather to protest against the rule of President Kais Saied and demanded the release of human right activists, journalists and political and judicial figures opposed to the president who have been arrested in recent weeks in Tunis, Tunisia on March 5, 2023. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
Protests
Coup
Kais Saied

Opposition Protests Against ‘Coup’, Arrests in Tunisia

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2023

The opposition in Tunisia mounted a protest against President Kais Saied amid the arrests of several opposition leaders. The demonstrations on Sunday went ahead, despite police warnings that the protests were illegal; the police said however that they would not use force to stop the demonstrators.

At least 1,000 protesters marched through the streets of Tunisia under the banner of the National Salvation Front coalition, which includes the Islamist Ennahda Party – Tunisia’s largest political party, the Stop the Coup protest movement and other opposition political parties. Protesters called for Saied’s resignation, shouting “Leave, leave” and “Down with the coup”.

In addition to the recent arrests of several opposition figures, other arrests have included the head of Tunisia’s main independent media outlet, two judges, a labor union official and a prominent businessman, all critics of Saied from across the political spectrum.

In July 2021, Saied dismissed his government and seized a number of powers by granting himself executive authority in what critics have called a coup; he later announced that he would rule by decree until the approval of a new constitution. In July, about a quarter of the 9 million registered voters in Tunisia turned out for a referendum on a new constitution that gave Saied almost total power by putting the country’s president in supreme command of the army, gave the president full executive control and allows the president to appoint a government without the approval of parliament. Legislative elections were held in the country in December, with a dismal voter turnout of 8.8%, leading to calls by the opposition for Saied’s resignation.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.