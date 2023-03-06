Opposition Protests Against ‘Coup’, Arrests in Tunisia

The opposition in Tunisia mounted a protest against President Kais Saied amid the arrests of several opposition leaders. The demonstrations on Sunday went ahead, despite police warnings that the protests were illegal; the police said however that they would not use force to stop the demonstrators.

At least 1,000 protesters marched through the streets of Tunisia under the banner of the National Salvation Front coalition, which includes the Islamist Ennahda Party – Tunisia’s largest political party, the Stop the Coup protest movement and other opposition political parties. Protesters called for Saied’s resignation, shouting “Leave, leave” and “Down with the coup”.

In addition to the recent arrests of several opposition figures, other arrests have included the head of Tunisia’s main independent media outlet, two judges, a labor union official and a prominent businessman, all critics of Saied from across the political spectrum.

In July 2021, Saied dismissed his government and seized a number of powers by granting himself executive authority in what critics have called a coup; he later announced that he would rule by decree until the approval of a new constitution. In July, about a quarter of the 9 million registered voters in Tunisia turned out for a referendum on a new constitution that gave Saied almost total power by putting the country’s president in supreme command of the army, gave the president full executive control and allows the president to appoint a government without the approval of parliament. Legislative elections were held in the country in December, with a dismal voter turnout of 8.8%, leading to calls by the opposition for Saied’s resignation.