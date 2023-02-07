OurCrowd Global Investor Summit Returns to Jerusalem

Donate
2020 OurCrowd Global Investor Summit.
OurCrowd
Summit

The Media Line Staff
02/07/2023

The OurCrowd Global Investor Summit, the largest investor event in the Middle East, returns to Jerusalem on February 15, 2023, with more than 6,000 in-person participants expected from over 70 countries around the world, including delegations from Asia, Latin America, Australia, Europe, the US, the Middle East and North Africa. It is the first time that the conference will be held since 2020, when it paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit celebrates 10 years since the founding of OurCrowd, the online global venture investing platform, and securing more than $2.1B in investment commitments. The OurCrowd portfolio saw its 61st exit in January, with more expected imminently.

Under the theme “Startups: Saving the Planet,” the summit will address major issues such as climate change, food and water insecurity, health access, pollution, tangled supply-chains, and online security. Popular summit sessions will include “Eat the Sharks,” where VC’s pitch the startups; “Demo Theater,” an opportunity to see the tech of the future in action; and “Top Ten Tech Trends,” a look at what will be hot, disruptive, and actionable in the coming year.

Sessions will address climate change, food and water insecurity, health access, pollution, tangled supply-chains, online security and other urgent issues facing the global community. Speakers are set to include Israeli President Isaac Herzog, WHO Foundation CEO Anil Soni, Fauda star Lior Raz, Softbank Israel lead Yossi Cohen, US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides, and Emerging Science and Innovation Lead at Pfizer Dr. Karin Noy.

Major delegations and pavilions from the Middle East and North Africa are scheduled to be present at the summit, the first to be held since the signing of the Abraham Accords normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries.

