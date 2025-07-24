Donate
Outrage After French Jewish Youths Pulled From Plane in Spain Over Hebrew Singing
Spanish flight security workers handcuffs French Jewish woman. (screenshot: YouTube)

Outrage After French Jewish Youths Pulled From Plane in Spain Over Hebrew Singing

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2025

Over 50 French Jewish youths were removed from a Vueling Airlines flight in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday after singing Hebrew songs on board, an incident that has triggered international criticism and allegations of antisemitism.

The group, made up of children aged 10 to 15, had just concluded a Jewish summer camp in Sant Carles de la Ràpita. As they boarded their return flight to France, they reportedly began singing Hebrew songs. The airline claimed their behavior was “highly disruptive” and included mishandling of emergency equipment, though no official evidence has been released to support that claim.

The situation escalated when Spanish police were called to the plane. Footage posted online shows officers handcuffing a 21-year-old camp counselor, identified by Israeli officials as an instructor with the Kineret Club, operated by the Matana charitable association. The officer is seen ordering bystanders to stop recording.

According to reports from Jewish organizations, she was detained after objecting to demands that the children surrender their phones. She was later released after signing a non-disclosure agreement, though Spanish authorities have not confirmed that detail.

Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli condemned the episode on X, calling it “one of the most disturbing antisemitic incidents in recent memory.”

Vueling stated that the group was removed “to prioritize the safety of the rest of the passengers,” and insisted the airline “categorically rejects any form of discrimination.” Critics, however, were unconvinced. French lawmaker Caroline Yadan said that if reports were accurate, “the airline should have to answer in court.”

This incident follows several recent cases in Spain involving alleged antisemitic harassment of Israeli tourists. According to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain, antisemitic incidents in the country surged 321% in 2024 compared to the previous year, driven largely by tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Amichai Chikli
antisemitism Spain
Caroline Yadan
Jewish summer camp
Vueling Airlines
TheMediaLine
