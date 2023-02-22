Donate
Over 200 Planes Bring Earthquake Aid to Syria
Syrian President Bashar Assad greets people as he visits neighborhoods affected by the February 6 earthquake, in the northern city of Aleppo, on February 10, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
02/22/2023

Over 200 planes carrying aid to Syrian victims of the devastating February 6 earthquake, nearly half from the United Arab Emirates, have landed in Syria, in areas held by the government of President Bashar Assad, AFP reported Wednesday citing Syrian transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil.

The quake centered on southern Turkey and northern Syria has left more then 46,000 dead, including about 6,000 so in Syria, according to the New Arab.  

The UAE is the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Assad in Syria and has been leading the regional aid efforts for Syria. The UAE’s health minister, Abdul Rahman al-Owais, visited Syria on Tuesday to view the damage caused by the quake.

Also on Tuesday, the Red Cross sent a plane carrying 14 tons of aid  including large tents with stoves, water pumps and water purification equipment

