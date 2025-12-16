Over 25 Nations Join US-Led Meeting in Qatar on International Force for Post-War Gaza 

The United States convened military and diplomatic delegations in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to explore how an International Stabilization Force might eventually operate in Gaza as part of Phase 2 of President Trump’s Gaza peace plan. The meetings, overseen by US Central Command, examined where such a force could be based, how it would be directed, and what kinds of units and funding partner governments might supply.

Officials say 70 invitations went to a broad range of US allies and regional players, including Arab states involved in mediation, and countries from Europe and Asia that could contribute personnel or logistical support. Delegates from approximately 25 countries attended the conference. Many governments are cautious, insisting on a clear mandate and limited tasks, and warning they do not want their troops pulled into direct clashes with Hamas or deployed in areas where the group still holds effective control.

Regional reports indicate Turkey, a strong critic of Israel’s campaign and a political supporter of Hamas, was not invited after Israeli resistance to any Turkish military role in Gaza. Israeli officials have previously signaled they would not accept Turkish forces on the ground, even as Washington suggests Ankara could still play a political or diplomatic part.

Key questions remain unresolved, including how the force would coordinate with Israeli troops, how to handle weapons held by Hamas and other armed groups, and how it would share responsibilities with any future Palestinian administration in Gaza. The multinational force idea is central to a broader US-backed “day after” plan for Gaza, but there is still no firm decision on timing, participants, or a final mandate.