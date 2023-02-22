PA: 5 Palestinians Killed in IDF Clashes in Nablus

Five Palestinians were killed in clashes Wednesday with Israel Defense Forces troops during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said. The clashes erupted as the soldiers were said to be searching for a wanted Palestinian fighter.

Local media said that the city’s hospital was also treating 45 people for gunshot wounds, including four people in serious condition. The Israeli security services said that the five fatalities included three terrorists.

The clashes reportedly broke out as IDF troops in armored vehicles and accompanied by members of the special forces entered Nablus at around 10 a.m. The troops sealed all the entrances to the city and surrounded the home of Hossam Isleem, the wanted Palestinian. It was unclear if the troops had apprehended him.

The IDF confirmed that its troops were operating in the city but gave no other details.

Armed Palestinian group Lions’ Den said its members had engaged the IDF soldiers in the city.