PA accuses Israel of shirking responsibility to vaccinate Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority has accused Israel of shirking its responsibility to provide vaccinations against the coronavirus to the Palestinian people.

“The search by the Palestinian leadership to secure the vaccines from various sources does not exempt Israel from its duties towards the Palestinian people in providing the vaccines,” the PA Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the PA said Sunday that it has reached an agreement with AstraZeneca to receive vaccine doses in March, and is also negotiating with Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Russia, for its Sputnik V vaccine. It would obtain the vaccines through the COVAX program of the World Health Organization, which provides vaccine access for poor countries.

Israel is vaccinating Palestinians that live in east Jerusalem as well as Palestinians in Israeli prisons. The Palestinian Authority reportedly has not officially asked Israel for assistance in vaccinating its citizens. The PA also has denied reports that Israel has provided thousands of vaccine shots to the Palestinians. It would be difficult for the Palestinians to be able to store the Pfizer vaccine, which are the majority of the vaccines purchased by Israel, at the very cold temperatures necessary.