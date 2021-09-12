PA Backs Out of Deal to Transfer Qatari Aid to Gaza

A deal that would see Qatar transfer aid to Gaza, including to Hamas civil servants, was cancelled after the Palestinian Authority pulled out of the arrangement.

The announcement of the cancellation of the arrangement was made on Friday by Mohammad al-Emadi, chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, days after the deal had been reached.

The PA was unwilling to transfer the funds through banks belonging to the Palestinian Monetary Authority, reportedly out of fear of exposing PA banks to lawsuits and accusations of supporting terrorism. The decision came after Qatar had already transferred the funds to the PA.

Qatar pledged $500 million for Gaza following the 11-day cross-border conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, leading to massive destruction in the coastal strip, which has remained in chaos due to an Israeli blockade on the strip that has prevented most building materials and cash aid from entering. The aid likely would have been in the form of vouchers instead of cash, due to the fear that cash could be diverted to be used to purchase weapons, or other terror tools.

Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have been working to reach a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas.