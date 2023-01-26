PA Ends Security Coordination After Israeli Military Raid on Jenin Kills 10

Nabil Abu Rudainah, spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, announced at a press conference in Ramallah Thursday evening that the PA had suspended security coordination with Israel in response to a raid earlier in the day by Israeli forces on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians.

“We consider the security coordination to no longer exist,” Abu Rudainah said. He added that the PA would turn to the UN Security Council and International Criminal Court to hold Israel responsible and called for a delegation from a UN Human Rights Council to investigate the matter.

The press conference followed an emergency meeting at which the PA leadership took what it described as a series of important decisions.

Abu Rudainah’s announcement was delayed three times and finally happened 45 minutes after it was scheduled. According to sources in the PA, Abbas was under tremendous pressure from Washington not to announce any major decisions such as suspending the security coordination – pressure that was ultimately ignored, due to even greater pressure from the Palestinian street to respond forcefully to the events in Jenin.

In some areas of the Palestinian territories, Palestinians took to the streets to protest the Israeli “massacre” as a general strike was observed in several cities and towns.

Hamas vowed that Israel would “pay the price” for the deadly Jenin camp operation, which targeted members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group who, Israel said, were suspected of planning a major terrorist attack.

Egypt and Turkey both criticized the Israeli raid.

Cairo’s Foreign Ministry condemned the operation and demanded “an immediate halt” to such activity, urging the UN and other international bodies to work to “put an end to the repeated assaults against the Palestinian people.”

Ankara, meanwhile, expressed “sadness” over the loss of life in Jenin and said it was “deeply concerned” by increased tensions in the West Bank, calling on Israel to “prevent an escalation” in the region.

Thursday’s escalation comes ahead of US Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s scheduled trip to the region. Blinken is to visit Egypt, Israel, and the Palestinian territories from Sunday to Tuesday to discuss heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians as well as the war in Ukraine, the State Department announced.