PA Foreign Minister Says Ready for Peace Talks With Israel
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Malki (Roosewelt Pinheiro/Agência Brasil via WIkimedia Commons)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
Riad Malki
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
peace talks

PA Foreign Minister Says Ready for Peace Talks With Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2020

The Palestinian Authority is ready to work with US President-elect Joe Biden and to negotiate with Israel for a two-state solution with east Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state, PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki said.

Malki met on Saturday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The ministers issued a joint statement following the meeting in which they said that they would work to resume negotiations with Israel, with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative — which offers a full peace with the Arab world in exchange for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the West Bank and the Golan Heights and the formation of an independent Palestinian state — serving as the basis for the talks.

“We are ready for cooperation and dealing with the new U.S. administration, and we are expecting that it would re-draw its ties with the state of Palestine,” Malki said, according to The Associated Press.

