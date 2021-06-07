PA Pays $42,000 to Family of Palestinian Who Killed 2 Israelis

The Palestinian Authority presented about $42,000 to the family of a Palestinian man who killed two Israelis in Jerusalem’s Old City. The PA Governor of Ramallah, Leila Ghannam, on Sunday gave the money in Jordanian currency to the family of Muhannad al-Halabi. When he was 19 in 2015 Halabi attacked the Benita family near the Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem, killing Aaron Benita, injuring his wife and two-year-old son. He also killed Nehemia Lavi, who came to the aid of the family. Halabi, who took Lavi’s gun, was killed by police officers.

The Halabi family home was demolished by the Israel Defense Forces, which is seen by Israel as a deterrent for other terror attacks.

The money given to the Halabi family is to pay off the home demolished by the IDF, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian National Authority news service. Israel calls such payments to the families of terrorists “pay to slay.”