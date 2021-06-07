Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PA Pays $42,000 to Family of Palestinian Who Killed 2 Israelis
The Muqata, the Palestinian Presidential Compound, is located in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Palestinian Liberator/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
Palestinian terrorist

PA Pays $42,000 to Family of Palestinian Who Killed 2 Israelis

The Media Line Staff
06/07/2021

The Palestinian Authority presented about $42,000 to the family of a Palestinian man who killed two Israelis in Jerusalem’s Old City. The PA Governor of Ramallah, Leila Ghannam, on Sunday gave the money in Jordanian currency to the family of Muhannad al-Halabi. When he was 19 in 2015 Halabi attacked the Benita family near the Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem, killing Aaron Benita, injuring his wife and two-year-old son. He also killed Nehemia Lavi, who came to the aid of the family. Halabi, who took Lavi’s gun, was killed by police officers.

The Halabi family home was demolished by the Israel Defense Forces, which is seen by Israel as a deterrent for other terror attacks.

The money given to the Halabi family is to pay off the home demolished by the IDF, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian National Authority news service. Israel calls such payments to the families of terrorists “pay to slay.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.