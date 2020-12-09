PA President Mahmoud Abbas accepts Ashrawi’s PLO resignation

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accepted the resignation of long-time Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi. News of the move was reported on Wednesday evening by the Palestinian WAFA news agency, hours after Ashrawi posted a copy of her resignation letter, dated November 26, on Twitter. Abbas also is chairman of the PLO. Ashrawi also posted a statement about her resignation in which she wrote that “I believe it is time to carry out the required reform and to activate the PLO in a manner that restores its standing and role, including by respecting the mandate of the executive committee rather than its marginalization and exclusion from decision-making.” Reportedly at issue is Abbas’ decision to re-establish ties with Israel, without consulting with the PLO. Ashrawi said that she will “continue to serve the Palestinian people and our just cause in every capacity, albeit outside public office.”