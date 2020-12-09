You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PA President Mahmoud Abbas accepts Ashrawi’s PLO resignation
Hanan Ashrawi in Stockholm in 2013. (Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Hanan Ashrawi
Resignation

PA President Mahmoud Abbas accepts Ashrawi’s PLO resignation

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2020

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas accepted the resignation of long-time Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi. News of the move was reported on Wednesday evening by the Palestinian WAFA news agency, hours after Ashrawi posted a copy of her resignation letter, dated November 26, on Twitter. Abbas also is chairman of the PLO. Ashrawi also posted a statement about her resignation in which she wrote that “I believe it is time to carry out the required reform and to activate the PLO in a manner that restores its standing and role, including by respecting the mandate of the executive committee rather than its marginalization and exclusion from decision-making.” Reportedly at issue is Abbas’ decision to re-establish ties with Israel, without consulting with the PLO. Ashrawi said that she will “continue to serve the Palestinian people and our just cause in every capacity, albeit outside public office.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.