PA Refuses Israel’s Request for Joint Probe Into Killing of Journalist
Fellow journalists cry over the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead by the Israeli army while covering an Israeli army raid on Jenin in the West Bank on May 11, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
News Updates

PA Refuses Israel’s Request for Joint Probe Into Killing of Journalist

The Media Line Staff
05/12/2022

The Palestinian Authority has refused Israel’s request to conduct a joint investigation into the death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and killed Wednesday while covering an Israel Defense Forces raid in the West Bank. In addition, the PA said it will not allow Israel access to the bullet that killed Abu Akleh, which would help point to who took the deadly shot the deadly bullet.

“Israel has requested a joint investigation and to be handed over the bullet that assassinated the journalist Shireen, we refused that, and we affirmed that our investigation would be completed independently,” Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs head Hussein al-Sheikh tweeted on Thursday morning. “And we will inform her family, USA, Qatar and all official authorities and the public of the results of the investigation with high transparency. All of the indicators, the evidence and the witnesses confirm her assassination by Israeli special units,” the tweet continued.

In the hours after Abu Akleh was killed, Israeli officials suggested that she may have been killed by Palestinian bullets not by Israeli troops. On Wednesday night, Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a briefing to the foreign press walked this back.

“First and foremost that I am very sorry for what happened. Secondly, currently we do not know what was the direct cause for Shireen’s death, and thirdly that I am, we are, very decisive to have a full-scale investigation of this process and we hope to get Palestinian cooperation on this issue, because without with the report of the pathological surgery that she went through and the findings and the forensic findings, it will be very hard for us to figure out what exactly happened on the ground and it’s very important for us all,” Gantz said.

