Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
PA Security Forces Raid Home of Killed Activist Nizar Banat
The opening day of the trial in the death of Palestiian activist Nizar Banat in PLO military court in Ramallah in the West Bank on September 14, 2021. (Mohammad Al-Kassim/The Media Line)
News Updates
Nizar Banat
Palestinian Authority
Palestinian Security Services

PA Security Forces Raid Home of Killed Activist Nizar Banat

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2021

Palestinian Authority security forces raided the homes of relatives of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat, who died while in the custody of the security services. The raid on Tuesday morning is the third time that security forces have entered the Banat family home in the last two weeks, The New Arab news website reported.

Fourteen PA security officers appeared in court on September 27, and were charged in his death. They all pleaded not guilty. No senior officers were charged.

Ghassan Banat, brother of Nizar, told The New Arab that the raids are an attempt to pressure the family to drop the case. A cousin, Hussein Banat, was arrested on the day of the court hearing. The family believes he was arrested because he was an eyewitness to Nizar Banat’s arrest and his beating at the hands of the officers. He testified in court against the officers.

Banat was arrested in late June in Hebron in the West Bank, Hs family members told media outlets that he was severely beaten during the arrest and was dragged away screaming. The Hebron governorate said in a statement that Banat’s “health deteriorated” following his arrest. Banat, 43, died in a hospital in the West Bank.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.