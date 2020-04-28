PA Sees Itself as Protector of Arab Residents of Jerusalem

The Jerusalem Governorate of the Palestinian Authority is part of a campaign called “Jerusalem calls upon you to win against coronavirus.” It is an effort to mobilize financial resources to support the Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem who, according to the campaign, “face the Israeli occupation and are affected directly by the global pandemic of coronavirus.” The mufti of Jerusalem said the campaign came in the holy month of Ramadan “out of a need to support Jerusalemites and their steadfastness in the face of the Israeli occupation, and to defend the city.” The PA’s deputy governor of Jerusalem, Abdullah Siyam, warned of Israeli efforts to “Judaize” Jerusalem. “There’s a huge gap between the medical care provided in east Jerusalem and that provided in west Jerusalem,” he told The Media Line. Nasser Abu Baker, head of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, claims Israel is abandoning its obligation to test and treat Palestinian residents of the city. “We acknowledge our role and duty, and we are capable of supporting Jerusalem and our people there,” he told The Media Line.