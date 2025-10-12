Pakistan, Afghanistan Trade Heavy Fire in Escalation of Border Tensions

Fierce fighting erupted late Saturday along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier as both sides traded heavy fire in several areas, escalating a long-standing border tension into one of its most serious flare-ups in recent months.

According to Pakistani security sources, the confrontation began when Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire at several points along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Pakistan army responded promptly and forcefully, targeting and destroying several Afghan border posts and inflicting heavy losses.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense, however, described the clashes as a retaliatory response to alleged Pakistani airstrikes and violations of Afghan airspace earlier in the week.

Reports suggest that hostilities broke out at more than six locations, including Angur Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral and Bahramcha.

Pakistani sources said the firing appeared coordinated to facilitate the movement of militants linked to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Pakistan army launched a comprehensive counteroffensive using artillery, tanks, fighter jets, drones and other heavy and light weapons.

According to sources, the strikes targeted multiple positions of the TTP and the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS-KP) inside Afghanistan, which Pakistan alleges have been given safe havens by the Afghan side.

Several Afghan posts were reportedly destroyed, with dozens of Afghan soldiers and militants killed or forced to retreat.

Taliban officials accused Pakistan of using excessive force and targeting civilian areas inside Afghanistan, an allegation Islamabad rejected.

Citing a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense, The Express Tribune reported that following Pakistan’s reply, the Taliban-led Afghan defense ministry announced it would halt further action and called on Islamabad to refrain from any escalation.

In its statement, the ministry said, “We will now stop our retaliatory actions against Pakistan and expect Pakistan to avoid any counterattacks.”

On Friday, the Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace, claiming that it had bombed a market area in Kabul and the Paktika province.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes aimed at TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, a high-value target and listed by the United States as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. Several sources confirmed that Pakistan’s strikes targeted Mehsud.

According to initial reports, two of Mehsud’s close aides were also reportedly killed in the strike.

He was listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States in 2019, with a $3 million bounty on his head.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the explosions, saying that an investigation was underway.

The timing of the violence coincided with a visit by Afghanistan’s foreign minister to India, which some in Islamabad interpreted as part of a shifting regional dynamic.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has expressed concern over the ongoing border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The kingdom expresses deep concern over the tensions and clashes that have erupted in the border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Former US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad cautioned that Pakistan’s airstrikes on Kabul could ignite a wider regional conflict. He characterized the operation as a strategic failure and called for diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation between the two neighboring countries.

Islamabad has not yet issued an official response about the latest border clashes.

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned that “our patience has run out” and said Pakistan would now take action inside Afghanistan to target terrorist sanctuaries.

Pakistan’s defense minister, addressing the Afghan Taliban’s support for TTP militants, warned, “We cannot tolerate this anymore. Enough is enough.”

He said Pakistan would now target the hideouts of those aiding the terrorists both inside Pakistan and in Afghanistan — “regardless of collateral damage.”

Islamabad has consistently asserted that external elements exacerbate its security challenges. It has often accused India of backing insurgent proxies and blamed Afghanistan for sheltering militant groups operating against Pakistan.