Pakistan Aims To Double US Trade to $20 Billion in 5 Years 

Pakistan wants to increase its bilateral trade with the United States to $20 billion over the next five years. The country remains an important importer of US cotton, soybeans, and energy products, while its growing demand for advanced technology, machinery, and capital goods offers significant opportunities for American businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed these views while addressing a delegation of US Congressmen Rep.Ryan Zinke (Montana) and Rep. Michael Baumgartner (Washington), along with American business leaders in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to the state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening its strategic and economic partnership with the United States through enhanced trade, investment, and parliamentary engagement.

The two congressmen recently held meetings with Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, as well as Dar, to discuss regional security, defense cooperation, and ways to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties.

Highlighting improving economic indicators and ongoing structural reforms, Dar presented Pakistan as an appealing investment destination with vast potential in artificial intelligence, critical minerals, energy, manufacturing, and defense.

“Trade between Pakistan and the US reached $9.4 billion in the last fiscal year,” he said. “Although encouraging, we are confident that by capitalizing on the complementary strengths of our economies, we can double this trade to $20 billion in the next five years.

Welcoming the US business delegation, Dar said the presence of more than 80 American companies in Pakistan reflects confidence in the country’s market and long-term economic prospects.

He invited US investors to explore opportunities in technology, critical minerals, energy, defense, manufacturing, agriculture, and information technology, noting that Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic outlook, structural reforms, and investment facilitation mechanisms have created a more business-friendly environment.

He also appreciated the US EXIM Bank’s $1.25 billion in financing for the Reko Diq project, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s economic future.

Dar said Pakistan-US relationship continues to gain momentum under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump, with frequent high-level engagements reinforcing mutual trust, respect, and cooperation. Dar’s remarks come as Pakistan actively seeks to deepen economic ties with the United States and attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

Bolstered by emerging signs of macroeconomic stability following a crucial $7 billion bailout package secured from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year, Islamabad is seeking to shift its traditional relationship with Washington from a primarily security-focused one to a durable, trade-driven partnership.

By capitalizing on recent fiscal discipline, currency stabilization, and structural reforms mandated by the IMF program, Pakistani officials are eager to project the country as a viable, secure, and lucrative hub for American businesses in key sectors such as technology, energy, and mining.