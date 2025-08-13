Pakistan Applauds US State Department’s Designation of BLA/Majeed Brigade as Terrorist Organization 

Pakistan has welcomed the United States’ decision to designate the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and its sub-group, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

On Monday, the US announced the designation, noting that the Majeed Brigade is considered an alias of the BLA.

According to the US Federal Register notice, “On August 12, 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after consulting with the attorney general and the secretary of the treasury, determined there was enough evidence under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to designate the Balochistan Liberation Army—also known as BLA, Majeed Brigade, Fateh Squad—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).”

In a statement issued Tuesday in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, “Pakistan welcomes the US decision to designate the Baloch Liberation Army and the Majeed Brigade as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and notes that the Majeed Brigade is also considered an alias of the BLA.”

Pakistan had banned the Majeed Brigade as a terrorist organization on July 18, 2024. The BLA/Majeed Brigade has been involved in multiple attacks in Pakistan, including the Jaffer Express bombing and the Khuzdar bus attack, which claimed many innocent lives.

The Foreign Ministry added, “Pakistan remains resolute in its fight against terrorism. Our sacrifices have not only brought significant counterterrorism successes for the country but have also contributed to regional stability and global security.

“Pakistan is unwavering in its commitment to protecting its citizens and eliminating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We remain determined to cooperate with the international community to overcome this shared challenge.”

According to the US State Department, the BLA—already listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organization since 2019—is now updated to include the Majeed Brigade as one of its aliases. The designation as an FTO is intended to disrupt support for the group and its activities.

The BLA has long targeted security forces, government officials, and infrastructure in Balochistan. On Sunday, it claimed responsibility for blowing up a section of the Jaffer Express railway track in Mastung, derailing six carriages.

In March 2025, the group hijacked the Jaffer Express in the same district, killing 21 hostages before Pakistani security forces killed 33 assailants in an operation.

Since its 2019 designation, the BLA has claimed responsibility for several other attacks, including 2024 suicide bombings near Karachi Airport and at the Gwadar Port Authority complex.

It has also deployed female suicide bombers in Karachi to target Chinese nationals, in protest against Chinese companies’ gold and copper mining projects in Balochistan.

Monday’s State Department statement said, “Today’s action demonstrates the Trump administration’s commitment to countering terrorism. Terrorist designations play a critical role in our fight against this scourge and are an effective way to curtail support for terrorist activities.”

The BLA is one of the largest armed groups demanding the independence of Balochistan. Both Pakistan and the United States have designated it as a terrorist organization.