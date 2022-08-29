The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pakistan Calls for International Help as Flooding Claims Over 1,000 Lives
Pakistanis are seen trying to survive in a flooded area in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on August 28, 2022 due to flash floods triggered by destructive monsoon rains, which have killed more than 1,000 people and injured thousands more since June. (Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Pakistan
Flooding

Pakistan Calls for International Help as Flooding Claims Over 1,000 Lives

The Media Line Staff
08/29/2022

Pakistan’s foreign minister called for international help as unusually heavy monsoon rains continue to cause “overwhelming” floods throughout the country. Over 1,000 people have been killed in the flooding, which has been taking place since June, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority. Meanwhile, some 33 million Pakistanis have been affected by the flooding in the north and south of the country.

Pakistani soldiers have been deployed across the country to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Reuters on Sunday that the flooding brought on by monsoon rains have wiped out entire villages and crops, which is the livelihood for many Pakistanis. He called on the International Monetary Fund to release the scheduled $1.2 billion for Pakistan’s bailout program despite the devastating floods.

“Going forward, I would expect not only the IMF, but the international community and international agencies to truly grasp the level of devastation,” Bhutto-Zardari said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.