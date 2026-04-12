Pakistan Deploys Troops, Fighter Jets to Saudi Base Under 2025 Mutual Defense Agreement 

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Saturday that a Pakistani military contingent, including fighter aircraft, has arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base under a mutual defense agreement between the two countries.

In a statement posted on X, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said the deployment aims to strengthen joint defense cooperation and support security and stability at both regional and international levels.

The statement further said, “The aim of the deployment is to enhance military coordination between the armed forces of the two countries, raise the level of operational readiness, and support security and stability at both regional and international levels.”

The deployment marks the beginning of Pakistan’s military presence in the Kingdom under the agreement signed in September 2025, which formalizes and expands long-standing defense cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remained in close contact during the recent conflict in Iran following the signing of a joint security agreement on Sept. 17 last year, under which an attack on one country is considered a threat to both.

Saudi Arabia has also played a key role in supporting Pakistan’s economy through financial assistance and investment, while the two countries have gradually expanded cooperation across economic, defense and political sectors.

During the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Pakistan has strongly condemned Iranian missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities, describing them as a serious escalation that threatens regional peace and stability.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have maintained close military ties for decades, including the stationing of Pakistani troops and training personnel in the Kingdom since the 1970s and 1980s.

The 2025 agreement elevates this partnership into a structured mutual defense framework amid evolving regional security dynamics.

The development comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East following recent Iran-related conflicts, with Pakistan also engaged in broader diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting regional deescalation.