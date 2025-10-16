Pakistan, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan Weigh Joining Gaza Stabilization Force as Trump Team Works To Form Palestinian Technocratic Government 

Pakistan, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan are being considered as leading contributors to an international force that would secure Gaza under President Donald Trump’s postwar plan, while US officials work to assemble a Palestinian technocratic government to oversee the territory’s transition.

According to US defense sources, the three nations are “top contenders” to supply troops to the proposed International Stabilization Force, though none has yet formally agreed to participate. A Trump adviser named Indonesia and Azerbaijan, along with Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, as possible contributors. So far, Indonesia is the only country to publicly offer troops, saying it could deploy 20,000 soldiers under a United Nations (UN)-mandated peacekeeping mission—something not outlined in Trump’s 20-point plan.

The US is also moving to recruit Palestinians for a transitional technocratic government to administer Gaza. A senior adviser to President Trump told The Times of Israel that Washington is prioritizing humanitarian aid, deconfliction, demilitarization, and the recovery of hostages’ remains. He added that members of the Palestinian diaspora have shown growing interest in joining the new body, believing that “Hamas is weaker than [it has] ever been.”

Criticizing both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, the adviser said that life under PA rule “has been like living under the mafia,” while Gaza “was run by a terrorist organization.” He said many successful Palestinians abroad “want to see the suffering of their people end” and view the new structure as “an alternative that’s not the Palestinian Authority and not Hamas.”

The technocratic government will be overseen by a Trump-chaired “Board of Peace,” which will decide its composition. The adviser said success depends on choosing leaders “doing it for the right reasons” rather than repeating the corruption and patronage that undermined past systems.

Asked about prospects for Palestinian statehood, the adviser said the focus is on practical progress, not political labels. “President Trump is about pragmatism and results,” he said. “The goal is to make Gaza functional, improve security and economic opportunity, and allow people to live side by side, benefiting from each other.”