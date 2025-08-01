Pakistan Launches Advanced Remote Sensing Satellite in Partnership With China

Pakistan on Thursday announced the successful launch of its new remote sensing satellite in collaboration with China.

Officials described the achievement as a significant milestone and expressed hope that it would support disaster management, food security, urban planning, and environmental protection.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, the national space agency of Pakistan, announced the successful launch of a remote sensing satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China.

According to Radio Pakistan, a state broadcaster, the satellite will provide high-resolution, round-the-clock imaging, significantly strengthening Pakistan’s capabilities in urban planning, infrastructure development, disaster management and mitigation, agricultural monitoring, food security, environmental protection, deforestation tracking, climate change analysis, and water resource management.

Launched by SUPARCO in collaboration with the China Electronics Technology Group Corp. and MICROSAT China, the satellite represents a cornerstone of an integrated Earth observation system.

It is set to support sustainable socioeconomic development and improve the quality of life across the country.

The satellite was developed through cooperation between SUPARCO, the China Electronics Technology Group Corp., and MICROSAT China.

It successfully entered its designated orbit and will provide high-resolution Earth imagery.

According to officials, the satellite will help Pakistan monitor crops, manage water resources, respond to natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, and better understand the impacts of climate change. The data is also expected to support infrastructure development and national planning.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistani scientists on the successful launch of the remote sensing satellite.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal called it a proud moment and highlighted its connection to development initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

SUPARCO Chairman Mohammad Yousaf Khan said this was the beginning of a more advanced Earth observation system that will contribute to Pakistan’s long-term sustainability and growth.

The launch marks another step in Pakistan’s ongoing space cooperation with China.

It follows the successful launch of the PRSC-EO1 satellite earlier this year and builds on previous satellite missions such as PRSS-1, launched in 2018. Officials believe the new system will improve early warning capabilities and help protect vulnerable communities from climate-related threats.