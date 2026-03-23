Pakistan Positions Itself as Mediator in US-Israel-Iran Tensions 

Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, called US President Donald Trump on Sunday to discuss the Iran crisis and offered mediation, according to The Financial Times.

Pakistan is positioning itself as a potential intermediary in the escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, offering to host talks as fears grow of a wider regional conflict.

The Financial Times reported that, “Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian a day later.”

However, Islamabad has not yet commented on the report.

The initiative is being led by Munir, “leveraging Islamabad’s longstanding ties with Tehran alongside his reported rapport with US President Donald Trump to facilitate back-channel diplomacy,” the report continued, stating that Munir’s call with Trump was intended to de-escalate rising tensions in the Middle East.

It is worth noting that over the past few months, US President Donald Trump has publicly referred to Munir as his favorite field marshal.

Pakistani officials have proposed Islamabad as a neutral venue for potential talks between US and Iranian representatives, framing the country as a discreet and credible diplomatic bridge.

The move comes as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran enters a critical phase, with continued exchanges raising concerns over regional stability and disruptions to global energy flows.

On Monday, President Trump announced a pause on his ultimatum for strikes against energy and military targets in Iran and a 5-day truce during which both sides would enter into talks.

With a shared border with Iran and close ties to Gulf states, Pakistan has so far avoided publicly aligning with any side in the conflict.

Analysts note that Islamabad’s position is shaped not only by geopolitical considerations but also by domestic sensitivities, including its significant Shia population and longstanding cultural and economic links with Iran.

Munir stressed that Pakistan will not tolerate violence sparked by conflicts in other countries.

He made the remarks during a meeting with leading Shia clerics in Rawalpindi, where the discussion focused on the role of religious leaders in promoting national security and social harmony.

The comments come after attacks on Tehran by Israel and the United States, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Following these strikes, violent protests erupted in several Pakistani cities, particularly Karachi, Islamabad, and Gilgit, leaving at least 20 people dead and many others injured.

At the same time, Pakistani officials appear to see an opportunity to reassert the country’s diplomatic relevance.

By stepping into a mediating role, Islamabad could strengthen its international standing while potentially securing strategic or economic concessions from Washington.

Government and security sources say Munir has conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to facilitate dialogue while assuring both sides that Islamabad can provide confidential channels that few others can offer in the current climate.

The initiative builds on earlier signals from Sharif and the military leadership expressing readiness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

For now, Pakistan is maintaining a careful balance by publicly calling for restraint and condemning civilian casualties, while quietly intensifying diplomatic outreach behind the scenes.

As tensions continue to rise, Pakistan’s quiet diplomatic push highlights a broader reality: In an increasingly polarized region, middle powers may hold the key to keeping fragile channels of dialogue alive.