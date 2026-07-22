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Pakistan Pursues Honeywell Refinery Deal To Bolster Energy Security
Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Honeywell Technologies Vice President and General Manager Barry Glickman during a meeting in Washington on July 20, 2026, to discuss the modernization of Pakistan's refining sector. (Finance Ministry)

Pakistan Pursues Honeywell Refinery Deal To Bolster Energy Security

The Media Line Staff
07/22/2026

Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met Honeywell Technologies executives in Washington on Monday to discuss the company’s proposal to modernize and expand Pakistan’s refining sector. The Honeywell delegation was led by Vice President and General Manager Barry Glickman, according to Pakistan’s Finance Ministry. 

The ministry said in a statement that the discussions covered Honeywell’s refining technologies and equipment, as well as potential financing from the US Export-Import Bank, the US International Development Finance Corporation, export credit agencies and major international financial institutions. 

Aurangzeb said the proposal could strengthen Pakistan’s domestic refining capacity and reduce reliance on imported petroleum products and that the initiative could support energy security, industrial development and contribute to long-term economic growth. 

The talks occurred against the backdrop of renewed US-Iran tensions in the Gulf, which have heightened international concerns about energy security and the safe passage of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. 

Honeywell Technologies, a US-based multinational industrial and engineering company, is among the world’s leading suppliers of refining technologies, process automation systems, and specialized equipment for the oil and gas industry. The company has been involved in numerous refinery modernization and petrochemical projects across the Middle East, Asia, and other regions. 

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Pakistan has been pursuing refinery upgrade projects for several years, seeking to enhance the efficiency of existing facilities, increase the output of cleaner transportation fuels, lower the country’s fuel import bill, and strengthen economic resilience. 

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