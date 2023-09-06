Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pakistan Records 40% Drop in Trade Deficit for Early 2023-2024 Fiscal Year
News Updates
Pakistan
trade deficit
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
fiscal year 2023-2024
exports and imports

Pakistan Records 40% Drop in Trade Deficit for Early 2023-2024 Fiscal Year

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2023

Pakistan’s trade deficit for the first two months of the 2023-2024 fiscal year dropped by more than 40%, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday. The trade deficit stood at $3.76 billion in July and August, significantly lower than the $6.30 billion recorded for the same period in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Exports declined by 6.38% to $4.43 billion during July-August 2023, compared to $4.73 billion for the corresponding period last year. On the other side, imports fell sharply by 25.75% to $8.19 billion, compared to $11.04 billion in July-August of 2022.

However, the trade deficit widened by nearly 30% on a month-on-month basis, increasing from $1.64 billion in July 2023 to $2.13 billion in August 2023. The PBS did not provide reasons for the fluctuation, but it comes amid ongoing economic challenges and efforts by Pakistan to balance trade.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.