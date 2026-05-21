Pakistan Ties Army Chief’s Urgent Tehran Trip to Iran Accepting Fresh US Proposal

As quiet backchannel diplomacy intensifies to broker a US-Iran ceasefire, Pakistan is deploying its heaviest political and military weight to Tehran.

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reports that Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is expected to touch down in the Iranian capital on Thursday, a high-stakes visit Islamabad has yet to officially confirm.

This follows a swift, unannounced arrival by Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday.

Naqvi immediately went into closed-door sessions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian before holding critical talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday.

Marking Naqvi’s second Tehran trip in less than a week, the rapid-fire diplomatic blitz signals just how swiftly both nations are moving as regional tensions sit on a knife-edge.

According to sources, Naqvi’s current visit to Tehran is linked to the latest US proposals, with the Pakistani Interior Minister acting as a special envoy carrying a message from Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to reports, Washington has delivered a fresh agreement proposal to Tehran via Pakistani channels. While Iran reviews the text and holds its official response, a Pakistani mediator is on the ground in Tehran, working urgently to bridge the divide between the American and Iranian positions.

An Islamabad based diplomatic source told The Media Line that ”the stakes for these negotiations are absolute. Field Marshal Asim Munir’s planned visit to Iran hinges entirely on Tehran’s acceptance of the proposal”.

The official clarified that “if a breakthrough is achieved and an interim framework is established, the Pakistani chief of army staff will touch down in Tehran immediately to seal the deal.”