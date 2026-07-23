Pakistan Warns Houthi Attacks on Its Ships Would Trigger Military Response

Pakistan warned on Thursday that any attack on its commercial vessels in the Red Sea would be treated as an attack on the country’s national security, following claims by Yemen’s Houthi movement that it had targeted two Saudi oil tankers.

During the Foreign Office’s weekly briefing, spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan would respond decisively if its commercial shipping came under attack after the Houthis claimed missile and drone strikes against the Saudi oil tankers Ancelia and Laila in the Red Sea.

“If Pakistani commercial vessels are attacked, Pakistan will regard it as an attack on its national security, and we will respond with full force,” Andrabi said.

“There is no fine line when it comes to defending national security. This is our red line,” he added.

According to media reports, the Houthis said Thursday’s strikes formed part of what they described as a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark defense agreement in Riyadh in September 2025 under which an attack on either country by an external actor would be regarded as an attack on both. The agreement also provides for expanded strategic cooperation, including the deployment of Pakistani military personnel in Saudi Arabia.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the pact, Andrabi said Pakistan would continue implementing all bilateral agreements with Saudi Arabia, including those related to defense cooperation.

Addressing another issue during the briefing, the Foreign Office declined to confirm or deny reports of a 10-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States, saying any diplomatic contacts on the matter remain confidential.