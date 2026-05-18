Pakistan Warns India Against Escalation After General’s Threat

Pakistan’s military on Sunday accused India’s army chief of “warmongering” after he warned that Pakistan could be “removed from the global map,” the latest rhetorical escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors months after their most serious military confrontation in years.

The Pakistani response came through the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, after Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi said at the Indian Army’s annual civil-military dialogue, Sena Samvad, that Pakistan would have to decide whether it wanted to remain part of “geography and history” if it did not stop what he described as anti-India activity.

The Inter-Services Public Relations statement said that “threatening a sovereign nuclear neighbor with elimination from ‘geography’ is not strategic signaling or brinkmanship.”

“It is sheer bankruptcy of cognitive capacities, madness and warmongering, despite the reality that such geographic obliteration would certainly be mutual and comprehensive.”

The military’s media wing said nuclear-armed states are expected to use restraint and seriousness rather than language suggesting that another nuclear state could be erased.

In its statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said: “Such geographic annihilation would certainly be reciprocal, as nuclear states are expected to demonstrate restraint and seriousness instead of employing language that implies erasure of another nuclear state from the face of the earth.”

The statement said responsible nuclear powers should show maturity, restraint, and strategic sobriety, rather than speak in terms of national erasure or civilizational supremacy. It accused India’s leadership of failing to accept Pakistan’s existence and of drawing the wrong lessons from nearly eight decades of rivalry.

The Pakistani military said the Indian leadership has “neither been able to reconcile with the very idea of Pakistan nor has it learned the right lessons even after the passage of eight decades,” calling that outlook a “hubristic, jingoistic and myopic mindset” that has repeatedly pushed South Asia toward war and crisis.

Inter-Services Public Relations also rejected Indian allegations that Pakistan supports attacks against India, saying New Delhi ignores what it called “India’s own historically documented record of being a harbinger of terrorism in the region, a state sponsor of terrorism, a key source of regional instability, a practitioner of transnational assassinations and a hub of disinformation campaigns across the globe.”

The statement warned Indian leaders not to push the region toward another confrontation, saying “the consequences would be devastating for the entire region and beyond.”

Dwivedi made his remarks Saturday at Sena Samvad, or Army Dialogue, accusing Pakistan of sheltering terrorist and fighter organizations. Islamabad has repeatedly denied Indian claims that it backs attacks in India or Indian-administered Kashmir.

The exchange follows a four-day military confrontation in May 2025, the most severe India-Pakistan clash in years. The crisis began after India accused Pakistan of supporting an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them Hindu tourists. Pakistan denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation.

India later carried out cross-border strikes, saying it had hit “terrorist” facilities. Pakistan said it shot down six Indian fighter jets. The confrontation expanded into airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery exchanges before a ceasefire took effect on May 10 after mediation by President Donald Trump.

Although the ceasefire halted active fighting, the political and military atmosphere remains tense. India continues to accuse Pakistan of enabling armed groups, while Pakistan says India is using terrorism allegations to justify pressure and military threats.