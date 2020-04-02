Pakistani Man has Murder Conviction Overturned in Daniel Pearl Beheading

An appeals court in Karachi, Pakistan, has overturned the murder conviction of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was condemned to death in July 2002 for masterminding the kidnapping and beheading of US journalist Daniel Pearl earlier in the year. A dual national of Pakistan and Britain, Sheikh was instead found guilty merely of kidnapping. Khwaja Naveed, one of his lawyers, told reporters that after having been imprisoned for 18 years, Sheikh could go free in a matter of days. The two justices from Sindh Province’s High Court said prosecutors had failed to successfully argue their case. Pearl, a Mumbai-based reporter for the Wall Street Journal, had gone to Pakistan to write a story about armed groups following the 9/11 attacks on New York City and Washington. He disappeared in Karachi on January 23, 2002, while heading to what he believed would be an interview, and was beheaded by his captors nine days later. The beheading was videotaped.