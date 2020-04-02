Donate
Attorney Khwaja Naveed meets with reporters on Thursday outside the High Court of Pakistan’s Sindh Province to discuss the overturned conviction of his client, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been sentenced to death in connection with the 2002 Daniel Pearl kidnapping and killing. (Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Pakistan
Daniel Pearl
Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh
kidnapping
beheading
death sentence
appeals court

Pakistani Man has Murder Conviction Overturned in Daniel Pearl Beheading

The Media Line Staff
04/02/2020

An appeals court in Karachi, Pakistan, has overturned the murder conviction of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was condemned to death in July 2002 for masterminding the kidnapping and beheading of US journalist Daniel Pearl earlier in the year. A dual national of Pakistan and Britain, Sheikh was instead found guilty merely of kidnapping. Khwaja Naveed, one of his lawyers, told reporters that after having been imprisoned for 18 years, Sheikh could go free in a matter of days. The two justices from Sindh Province’s High Court said prosecutors had failed to successfully argue their case. Pearl, a Mumbai-based reporter for the Wall Street Journal, had gone to Pakistan to write a story about armed groups following the 9/11 attacks on New York City and Washington. He disappeared in Karachi on January 23, 2002, while heading to what he believed would be an interview, and was beheaded by his captors nine days later. The beheading was videotaped.

