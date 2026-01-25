Pakistani Opposition Groups Condemn Islamabad’s Decision To Join President Trump’s Board of Peace

Pakistan’s political opposition and religious parties have strongly rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, an interim body established to manage Gaza’s postwar security, governance, aid, and reconstruction.

The country’s largest opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement that it does not accept the Pakistani government’s decision to join the organization.

Leaders and senior officials from 19 countries, including Pakistan, signed documents Thursday at an event with President Trump in Davos, Switzerland, to join the Board of Peace.

A statement by the pro-Imran Khan PTI emphasized that decisions of such international significance should always be made with full transparency and in consultation with all major political stakeholders.

The statement added that, even though PTI considers the current parliament illegitimate, the government should have engaged openly within the available parliamentary framework before moving forward on such major decisions.

PTI Sen. Barrister Syed Ali Zafar also criticized the government’s decision in a statement, calling its haste “not only inappropriate but also incomprehensible.” He said it was the government’s responsibility to keep Parliament informed and share all relevant details on such an important matter, which was not done.

Pakistan’s politico-religious party, Jamaat-e-Islami (JIP) also rejected the government’s decision to join the Gaza Peace Board.

JIP leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said in a statement that “Trump’s Board of Peace is a new form of colonialism,” citing the inclusion of figures like Tony Blair, “who were responsible for the destruction of Iraq.”

According to him, the board represents a system aimed at seizing Palestinian land and resources, and the American presence in Gaza under the guise of reconstruction is unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, (JUI) chief Fazlur-ur-Rehman said the Gaza Peace Board is responsible for the plight of the Palestinians: “We must absolutely reject the Peace Board. Any so-called peace board in the form of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is completely unacceptable,” he added.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stated in the National Assembly that Pakistan’s decision to join the board was based on national interests and the collective priorities of the Muslim ummah, not political reasons.

He added that Pakistan’s participation aims to support these objectives while protecting both Palestinian and national interests.

Analysts warn the government is likely to face considerable challenges in the coming days over its participation in the Gaza Peace Board.

There are fears that religious parties could capitalize on the strong sentiments among the public against Israel and in support of the Palestinians.

If these parties unite on the issue, the government could find itself in a tough spot. With significant street influence and potential support from opposition parties, Pakistan’s religious groups could pose a major political challenge to Islamabad’s decision.