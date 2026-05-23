Pakistan’s Asim Munir Wraps Tehran Visit as Iran Says US Talks Near Final Stage

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir wraps up a high-stakes visit to Tehran, advancing critical Iran–US mediation efforts on a 14-point peace proposal.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, announced on Saturday that talks regarding a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States have reached their final stages.

Speaking on the recent visit of a Pakistan’s high-level delegation to Tehran, Baghaei noted that current discussions are primarily focused on bringing an end to the conflict.

The spokesperson highlighted that lifting the US maritime blockade and unfreezing Iran’s sanctioned financial assets remain core components of the proposed memorandum.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, Baghaei confirmed in a television interview that “the primary objective of the Pakistani delegation’s visit was to facilitate and advance the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington.”

Baghaei emphasized that Iran is currently focused on ending the “imposed war,” a resolution being pursued under the framework of the Islamic Republic’s 14-point proposal.

This proposal has reportedly entered its final phases after multiple rounds of diplomatic exchanges.

According to the diplomatic sources, both sides have aligned on various clauses, and detailed discussions have continued in recent days to iron out lingering disagreements over specific wording and points.

New proposals have also been introduced and remain under review as both parties continue to exchange views.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Munir, arrived in Tehran on Friday.

Meanwhile, a statement issued Saturday evening by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, confirmed that Munir has concluded a brief but highly critical and productive official visit to Iran.

According to the ISPR, “this visit was part of Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the context of ongoing regional tensions following the April 8, 2026, ceasefire, aimed at reducing tensions and advancing constructive diplomatic progress.” The statement added that meetings in Tehran focused on accelerating the consultative peace process and taking practical steps toward a comprehensive agreement.

The ISPR further noted that the field marshal’s engagements with top Iranian officials took place in a positive, constructive atmosphere, yielding encouraging progress over the last 24 hours. The Iranian leadership reportedly expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in fostering regional peace and advancing the negotiation process.

During his visit, Munir held high-level meetings with key Iranian figures, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

Notably, this marks Field Marshal Asim Munir’s second visit to Iran in recent weeks, emphasizing Pakistan’s active and pivotal role as a mediator in the ongoing Iran–US talks.