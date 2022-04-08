Pakistan’s High Court Upholds No-confidence Motion Against Khan

[Islamabad] The Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. A five-member bench of the Supreme Court delivered the unanimous verdict on Thursday night. The decision came after the deputy speaker of parliament, Qasim Khan Suri, blocked a vote of no-confidence against Khan on Sunday. The vote is likely to succeed.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the ruling of the deputy speaker and declared it unconstitutional. The court declared all steps taken by Khan, including the dissolution of the National Assembly and the calling of new elections as null and void. A no-confidence motion is likely to take place at a meeting of the National Assembly on Saturday.

Pakistan’s top court delivered the landmark judgment after five consecutive days of hearings.

Suri on Sunday dismissed the opposition parties’ motion of no-confidence against the prime minister, saying it was the result of a foreign conspiracy and thus violated the constitutional requirement of loyalty to Pakistan. President Arif Alvi also dissolved parliament on Sunday, at Khan’s request. The opposition filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the decision on the same day.

As the constitutional crisis riveted the country following the deputy speaker’s ruling on Sunday, the top court agreed to resolve the matter in response to a petition filed by the opposition parties, which accused Khan of treason.