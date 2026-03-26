Pakistan’s Mediation Bid Dims as US, Iran Send Conflicting Signals on Ceasefire

Iran rejected a US 15-point ceasefire proposal on Wednesday, hardening its position and issuing a counteroffer with sweeping demands, a move that has stalled recent diplomatic momentum and dimmed prospects of Pakistan hosting talks.

The rejection came just a day after optimism had grown that Islamabad could emerge as a potential venue for negotiations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had offered to host “meaningful and conclusive” talks if both sides agreed.

Pakistani officials had already conveyed the US proposal to Tehran, which reportedly included sanctions relief, limits on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and curbs on support for proxy groups.

Mediators, including Egypt and Turkey, were engaged in backchannel diplomacy, with discussions of a possible in-person meeting as early as March 27–28 in Islamabad.

However, Iran’s public dismissal and denial of any negotiations have sharply reduced the likelihood of a near-term summit.

While Pakistan has not withdrawn its offer, there is no indication Tehran is willing to participate.

Despite the setback, the White House says contacts with Iran remain “ongoing and productive,” while acknowledging that some reported details of the proposal are only partially accurate.

At a briefing on Wednesday night, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Washington has received no formal rejection of its proposal and pushed back on media reports about the 15-point plan, noting that while some elements were accurate, others were “not entirely factual.”

Leavitt said US forces are “very close” to achieving their core military objectives and are operating “ahead of schedule.” She coupled that assessment with a stark warning, saying President Donald Trump “does not bluff” and is prepared to “unleash hell” if Iran refuses to accept what she described as the reality of its military position.

On the other side, Iranian officials have struck a defiant tone. Military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari dismissed the US initiative, saying, “Someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you.” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also denied that any negotiations with Washington are underway.

The White House has coupled its diplomatic messaging with stark warnings. Officials said President Trump is prepared to escalate militarily if Iran refuses to accept what Washington describes as the “reality” of its battlefield position, warning Tehran it could face unprecedented force.

For now, the diplomatic window appears to be narrowing. With both sides dug in and no confirmed meeting on the horizon, prospects for de-escalation remain uncertain as developments continue to unfold rapidly.

On the one hand, Washington claims progress in negotiations with Tehran; on the other, Iran outright rejects these claims. This contradiction reflects a deep mistrust between the two sides, rooted in past experience.

Adeeb Uz Zaman Safvi, a Karachi-based leading security analyst, told The Media Line, “On two previous occasions, hopes for de-escalation had emerged, but both times Iran was subjected to Israeli and US military strikes. From Tehran’s perspective, negotiations have not reduced the risk of conflict, which is why President Trump’s recent claims are being viewed with skepticism.”

He underlined “Iran’s rejection does not mean it is fundamentally opposed to negotiations; rather, the situation has become highly complex, with mistrust acting as a major obstacle.”

Safvi noted that “even those advocating for diplomacy are under pressure, and renewed efforts at talks are seen as risky. There are no clear indications at this stage that any future negotiations would yield outcomes different from the past”.

However, Islamabad’s response to this rapidly evolving situation is awaited.

During this evolving situation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Iran has allowed ships from friendly nations, specifically China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan, to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasized that there is no reason to grant such passage to enemies or their allies.

The statements were made to Iran’s Press TV and the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai.