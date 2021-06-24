Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat Dies After Arrest by PA Security Forces

A Palestinian man who was publicly critical of the Palestinian Authority and had planned to run in the parliamentary elections before they were cancelled died on Thursday after being arrested by PA security forces.

Nizar Banat was arrested early Thursday morning in Hebron; his family members told media outlets that he was severely beaten during the arrest and was dragged away screaming. The Hebron governorate said in a statement that Banat’s “health deteriorated” following his arrest. Banat, 43, died in a hospital in the West Bank.

“They hit him on his head with iron bars, which they had used to open the windows,” Hussein Banat, 21, a cousin staying in the same house, told Reuters. “They kept beating him continuously for eight minutes. If you came to arrest him, take him. Why the brutality? And why the violence?”

Banat’s arrest was on the orders of the PA attorney-general, according to the Hebron governorate statement, though no reason was given.

Days earlier, PA security forces arrested activist and PA critic Issa Amro, after he posted some criticism of the PA on Facebook. He was later released.