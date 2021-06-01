Palestinian Activists Call to Remove Abbas From Office

Palestinian academics, activists and political parties have called for the ouster of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The statement issued over the weekend cited Abbas’ canceling of Palestinian elections and his lack of support for Gaza while under Israeli attack as reasons to remove him from office, London-based The New Arab reported.

“The recent intifada of Jerusalem has revealed the resounding incompetence of the president, his policies and his authority, and the Palestinian people have had enough,” the statement said.

The statement also accused Abbas of transforming the PA into a “dictatorial institution ruled by one individual.”

“We declare that this president no longer has any political or national legitimacy; he must resign immediately, or be removed from the three leadership positions he controls,” it also said.

Abbas was elected to a four-year term in 2005 and has remained in power since.