Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Activists Call to Remove Abbas From Office
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas pictured in 2016 during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (WIkimedia Commons via press service of the President of Russia)
News Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Activists Call to Remove Abbas From Office

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2021

Palestinian academics, activists and political parties have called for the ouster of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The statement issued over the weekend cited Abbas’ canceling of Palestinian elections and his lack of support for Gaza while under Israeli attack as reasons to remove him from office, London-based The New Arab reported.

“The recent intifada of Jerusalem has revealed the resounding incompetence of the president, his policies and his authority, and the Palestinian people have had enough,” the statement said.

The statement also accused Abbas of transforming the PA into a “dictatorial institution ruled by one individual.”

“We declare that this president no longer has any political or national legitimacy; he must resign immediately, or be removed from the three leadership positions he controls,” it also said.

Abbas was elected to a four-year term in 2005 and has remained in power since.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.