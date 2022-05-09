The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Palestinian Attacks Continue in Jerusalem, West Bank
Israel Border Police officers stand guard at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on May 8, 2022. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinian attacks
Tekoa
West Bank
Jerusalem

Palestinian Attacks Continue in Jerusalem, West Bank

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2022

An Israel Police officer was stabbed in the neck by a Palestinian assailant at Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday evening. The attacker, a West Bank Palestinian who was in Israel illegally, drew a knife and stabbed the officer after he was taken aside for questioning due to suspicious behavior, according to the Israel Police. The assailant, who was armed with two knives, was shot at the scene by another police officer. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after the attack in Jerusalem, a Palestinian man carrying a knife was shot dead after he broke into the West Bank settlement of Tekoa. The infiltrator was shot dead by a local security guard as he approached the guard’s home. Hamas later claimed the 17-year-old infiltrator as a member.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man from the West Bank as he attempted to illegally enter Israel through a hole in the security fence.

Despite these incidents, Israel late on Sunday announced that it would end the closure on the West Bank and would allow Palestinian permit holders to again enter Israel. The closure on the Gaza Strip will remain closed except for “humanitarian, medical, and exceptional cases.”

