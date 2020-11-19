Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Palestinian Authority Returns Ambassadors to UAE, Bahrain
Palestinian Authority Returns Ambassadors to UAE, Bahrain

The Media Line Staff
11/19/2020

The Palestinian Authority has returned its ambassadors to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who were recalled after each country announced that it would normalize relations with Israel. The PA has completed its “consultations” with the envoys, the Palestinian Maan News Agency reported. Palestinian Ambassador to the UAE Essam Masalha was summoned back by the PA on August 18 after the announcement that Israel and the UAE would re-establish ties. The Palestinian ambassador to Bahrain, Khaled Aref, was summoned for consultations on September 12 after Israel and Bahrain agreed to normalize relations. The decision reported on Wednesday to return the ambassadors comes a day after the PA announced that it had resumed security coordination with Israel and on the same day that the Bahraini foreign minister visited Israel and announced that the country would open an embassy there.

