Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Authority Threatens To Replace Striking Teachers
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Palestinian Authority
Teachers
Strike

Palestinian Authority Threatens To Replace Striking Teachers

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

Palestinian school teachers have been on strike since early February, leaving West Bank schools closed for one of the longest periods of time in recent memory. The teachers are demanding higher pay from the Palestinian Authority, at a time when it is suffering from a deep economic crisis. They are also calling for a democratically elected union, The Associated Press reported. The Fatah-run Palestinian Authority has not allowed the union to be formed, out of fear that it would be used by Hamas against Fatah.

More than a year ago, the PA cut the salaries of government employees by 20%, but in January, teachers were supposed to receive a pay raise of 15% and back pay, as well as hold union elections. But this did not happen, which led to the current strike. A lawsuit filed by the Education Ministry earlier this month lists the names of 151 outspoken teachers who would be fired if they continued their strike and detained if they continue to strike.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ movement rejected the PA’s latest offer to gradually compensate for their salary cuts over an undetermined period of time. On Monday, the Education Ministry said it would recruit over 45,000 teachers on short-term contracts to replace all the strikers next month.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.