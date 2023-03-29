Palestinian Authority Threatens To Replace Striking Teachers

Palestinian school teachers have been on strike since early February, leaving West Bank schools closed for one of the longest periods of time in recent memory. The teachers are demanding higher pay from the Palestinian Authority, at a time when it is suffering from a deep economic crisis. They are also calling for a democratically elected union, The Associated Press reported. The Fatah-run Palestinian Authority has not allowed the union to be formed, out of fear that it would be used by Hamas against Fatah.

More than a year ago, the PA cut the salaries of government employees by 20%, but in January, teachers were supposed to receive a pay raise of 15% and back pay, as well as hold union elections. But this did not happen, which led to the current strike. A lawsuit filed by the Education Ministry earlier this month lists the names of 151 outspoken teachers who would be fired if they continued their strike and detained if they continue to strike.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ movement rejected the PA’s latest offer to gradually compensate for their salary cuts over an undetermined period of time. On Monday, the Education Ministry said it would recruit over 45,000 teachers on short-term contracts to replace all the strikers next month.