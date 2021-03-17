Palestinian Factions Meet in Cairo, Agree to Election ‘Honor Code’

Fourteen Palestinian factions signed a pact pledging to follow an honor code in upcoming Palestinian elections. The factions were meeting in Cairo on Tuesday for the National Palestinian Dialogue.

The meetings were set to reconvene on Wednesday as the factions prepare for upcoming legislative and presidential elections, in May and July respectively. The elections are to be held in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.

The first round of the National Dialogue was held in Cairo in February. At that meeting, the factions agreed to to respect the elections’ final results.