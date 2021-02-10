Palestinian Factions Meeting in Cairo Agree to Respect Election Results

Palestinian factions have agreed on procedures to ensure that legislative and presidential elections will be held in the coming months. Rival factions Fatah and Hamas also agreed to respect and accept the results.

Representatives of 14 Palestinian factions signed a joint statement on Tuesday after a two-day meeting in Cairo.

The agreement establishes an electoral court made up of judges from the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, to rule on election disputes.

Also on Tuesday, Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing with Gaza for an indefinite period, reportedly in order to encourage the Palestinian negotiations being held in Cairo. The Rafah crossing usually is open for a few days at a time.