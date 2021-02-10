Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Palestinian Factions Meeting in Cairo Agree to Respect Election Results
News Updates
Palestinian elections
Cairo
Fatah
Hamas

Palestinian Factions Meeting in Cairo Agree to Respect Election Results

The Media Line Staff
02/10/2021

Palestinian factions have agreed on procedures to ensure that legislative and presidential elections will be held in the coming months. Rival factions Fatah and Hamas also agreed to respect and accept the results.

Representatives of 14 Palestinian factions signed a joint statement on Tuesday after a two-day meeting in Cairo.

The agreement establishes an electoral court made up of judges from the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem, to rule on election disputes.

Also on Tuesday, Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing with Gaza for an indefinite period, reportedly in order to encourage the Palestinian negotiations being held in Cairo. The Rafah crossing usually is open for a few days at a time.

