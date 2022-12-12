Palestinian Girl Killed in Clashes Between Israeli Troops, Palestinian Gunmen in Jenin

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed in the northern West Bank city of Jenin as Israeli troopers clashed with Palestinian gunmen during an arrest raid late on Sunday, Palestinian authorities said.

The girl, Jana Zakarneh, was hit by gunfire and killed by a shot to the head, The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said in a statement.

The late-night raid, to arrest three Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces for suspected involvement in attacks against Israel, was carried out by a special Israeli army force, backed by armored vehicles. The raid led to a heavy exchange of fire between the Israeli troops and dozens of Palestinian gunmen, and several explosions were heard in the area, according to eyewitnesses. Four wounded Palestinians were evacuated to the main hospital in Jenin, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

After the Israeli military pulled out of the city, residents found Zakarneh’s body on the roof of her family’s house, hit by seven bullets. The Israeli military said it was aware of her death and investigating the circumstances.

Israel intensified its ground offensives into Palestinian population centers, particularly in the northern West Bank, following a series of attacks earlier this year that killed 19 Israelis, most of them civilians, in Israel and the West Bank. Since then, the number of Israelis killed this year by Palestinian combatants has risen to about 30. Palestinian figures show that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since January, including 36 in the Gaza Strip during clashes with Israel in early August.