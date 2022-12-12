Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Girl Killed in Clashes Between Israeli Troops, Palestinian Gunmen in Jenin
Jana Zakarneh. (Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
Jenin
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israel
Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Girl Killed in Clashes Between Israeli Troops, Palestinian Gunmen in Jenin

The Media Line Staff
12/12/2022

A 16-year-old Palestinian girl was killed in the northern West Bank city of Jenin as Israeli troopers clashed with Palestinian gunmen during an arrest raid late on Sunday, Palestinian authorities said.

The girl, Jana Zakarneh, was hit by gunfire and killed by a shot to the head, The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said in a statement.

The late-night raid, to arrest three Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces for suspected involvement in attacks against Israel, was carried out by a special Israeli army force, backed by armored vehicles. The raid led to a heavy exchange of fire between the Israeli troops and dozens of Palestinian gunmen, and several explosions were heard in the area, according to eyewitnesses. Four wounded Palestinians were evacuated to the main hospital in Jenin, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

After the Israeli military pulled out of the city, residents found Zakarneh’s body on the roof of her family’s house, hit by seven bullets. The Israeli military said it was aware of her death and investigating the circumstances.

Israel intensified its ground offensives into Palestinian population centers, particularly in the northern West Bank, following a series of attacks earlier this year that killed 19 Israelis, most of them civilians, in Israel and the West Bank. Since then, the number of Israelis killed this year by Palestinian combatants has risen to about 30. Palestinian figures show that more than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since January, including 36 in the Gaza Strip during clashes with Israel in early August.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.