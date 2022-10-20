Palestinian Gunman Killed During Attack Had Killed IDF Soldier

A Palestinian gunman who was killed Wednesday evening after firing on security guards at the entrance to the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim was confirmed to be Udai Tamimi, the attacker who killed Israel Defense Forces soldier Sgt. Noa Lazar and seriously injured a civilian security guard earlier this month at a military checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp outside of Jerusalem. Tamimi was believed to have been hiding in the Shuafat refugee camp since the October 8 attack. A security guard was injured in the attack on Wednesday.

The head of the IDF’s Personnel Directorate, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, visited Lazar’s family on Wednesday night after they were informed of the killing of Tamimi. “The family thanks the security forces for their great and tireless efforts,” Lazar’s family said in a statement. “This elimination brings us closure and justice was done quickly. The family thanks the people of Israel for their support in these difficult moments,” they said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised Israeli security forces “for neutralizing the terrorist Udai Tamimi as he attempted to carry out another attack,” in a statement issued on Wednesday night. “We will not rest until we apprehend every terrorist who attacks Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. We will not hesitate to take strong action against terrorism,” Lapid said.