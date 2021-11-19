Americans need to understand the Middle East
Palestinian in Israeli Prison Dies From Heart Ailment, Hamas Says ‘Medical Negligence’
The mother of a Palestinian prisoner Sami Al-Amour, who has been in an Israeli prison since 2008 and died in Israeli custody, mourns in Deir al-Balah camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 18, 2021. (Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
News Updates
Palestinian prisoners

Palestinian in Israeli Prison Dies From Heart Ailment, Hamas Says ‘Medical Negligence’

The Media Line Staff
11/19/2021

A Palestinian man serving a 19-year prison sentence in Israel for attempted murder of an Israeli soldier in 2008 died at Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, the Israel Prison Service announced on Thursday. He was transferred to the hospital from Shikma Prison on Tuesday. It was his third stint in an Israeli prison.

Sami Al-Amour, from the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, reportedly suffered from a congenital heart condition. Hamas Political Bureau, Zaher Jabarin, said in a statement that Al-Amour’s death was as a result of “deliberate medical negligence.”

He had two surgeries while at Soroka before his death, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoners Society. His health reportedly had been deteriorating for four months. His family had called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to monitor his situation, according to the report. Amour was denied family visits for most of the time that he was in prison.

