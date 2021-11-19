Palestinian in Israeli Prison Dies From Heart Ailment, Hamas Says ‘Medical Negligence’

A Palestinian man serving a 19-year prison sentence in Israel for attempted murder of an Israeli soldier in 2008 died at Soroka Hospital in southern Israel, the Israel Prison Service announced on Thursday. He was transferred to the hospital from Shikma Prison on Tuesday. It was his third stint in an Israeli prison.

Sami Al-Amour, from the town of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, reportedly suffered from a congenital heart condition. Hamas Political Bureau, Zaher Jabarin, said in a statement that Al-Amour’s death was as a result of “deliberate medical negligence.”

He had two surgeries while at Soroka before his death, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoners Society. His health reportedly had been deteriorating for four months. His family had called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to monitor his situation, according to the report. Amour was denied family visits for most of the time that he was in prison.