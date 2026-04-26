Palestinian Local Elections Bring Gaza Back to the Ballot

Palestinians voted Saturday in local elections across the West Bank and in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, in the first Palestinian vote of any kind in Gaza in two decades, as the Palestinian Authority sought to show political legitimacy despite war, Israeli restrictions, Hamas’ absence from the ballot, and deep public frustration.

The Palestinian Central Elections Commission said polling in the West Bank ended at 7 p.m. Saturday, with 512,510 eligible voters casting ballots, a turnout of 53.44%. The commission said voting was orderly and that no major violations were recorded. Preliminary results were expected Sunday afternoon from the commission’s headquarters in Al-Bireh, the city adjoining Ramallah that serves as part of the Palestinian Authority’s administrative center. Ballots are generally counted locally, with results then compiled and announced by the central elections body.

Fatah, the movement led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, claimed a broad victory Sunday, saying it had won most local councils, including Jenin, and had formed 197 municipal and village councils by consensus with other factions.

The vote was more symbolic in Gaza. About 70,000 people were eligible to vote in Deir al-Balah, where officials described the election as a pilot effort to reconnect Gaza and the West Bank politically. The area was chosen because it was among the few parts of Gaza where voting could be organized after the war. Election officials said they could not send standard ballot materials into Gaza, forcing improvised arrangements.

The elections took place in a restricted political environment. Hamas did not officially participate, and several Palestinian factions had objected to new candidacy requirements tied to the Palestine Liberation Organization’s program. Critics also said many contests were uncontested or dominated by Fatah-backed lists, limiting the vote’s competitive value.

Still, the elections carried practical importance. Local councils oversee basic services such as water, roads, electricity, waste collection, and building permits—daily governance matters that have become more strained under war, financial crisis, and Israeli movement restrictions.