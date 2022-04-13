Palestinian Man Killed By Israeli Troops at Joseph’s Tomb

A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces troops in Nablus in the northern West Bank on Wednesday morning, according to the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 31 Palestinians were hurt in clashes with Israeli forces at Joseph’s Tomb.

The IDF said in a statement on Wednesday morning that it has been executing an “extensive arrest operation” in the West Bank cities of Tulkarm and Nablus, as well as in the several villages in the Jenin area. Israel’s defense establishment estimates that the operation has thwarted at least 20 terrorist attacks inside Israel.

The IDF troops also entered Nablus to secure the Joseph’s Tomb in order to perform restoration work. The tomb has been vandalized twice in the last week by local Palestinians. The vandals smashed the tomb and set fire to the building.