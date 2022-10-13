Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinian Man Killed on West Bank as Clashes With Israeli Forces Spread
Illustrative: Palestinian protesters throw rocks at Israeli soldiers in Bil'in on the West Bank, Jan. 7, 2011. (Israel Defense Forces)
News Updates
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
West Bank
Israeli military
stone throwing

Palestinian Man Killed on West Bank as Clashes With Israeli Forces Spread

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2022

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man and injured three others on Wednesday in violent clashes in Al-Aroub refugee camp on the West Bank, some 7 miles north of the city of Hebron, the Palestinian Health Ministry and eyewitnesses said Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that Osama Adawi, 18, was killed after he was shot in the stomach by an Israeli soldier Wednesday afternoon; the three wounded Palestinian demonstrators sustained gunshots to their legs. Eyewitnesses said the Israeli force entered the camp to arrest protesters who were throwing rocks at vehicles on a nearby road, and that violence broke out between dozens of stone-throwers and the soldiers, who fired tear gas canisters, rubber bullets, and live ammunition to disperse the crowd.

Clashes broke out across the West Bank and east Jerusalem on Wednesday, as Israeli troops continued to search Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp for the Palestinian who killed an Israeli soldier, 18-year-old Sgt. Noa Lazar, and seriously injured a civilian security guard in a shooting attack on a checkpoint on Saturday.

On Wednesday morning, Israel imposed a partial closure on Nablus in the northern West Bank during a manhunt to find two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli soldier, Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch, 21, on Tuesday outside the settlement of Shavei Shomron.

Israeli military and police forces faced violent Palestinian protests in the east Jerusalem neighborhoods of Issawiya, Silwan, A-Tur, Kafr Aqab, Ras al-Amud, Jabel Mukaber, Sur Baher, and Beit Hanina, as well several West Bank locations. Palestinian rioters threw rocks and Molotov cocktails and launched fireworks at troops, passing civilian cars, and into the homes of Jews, and set tires and garbage dumpsters alight.

By Thursday morning, most of the clashes had ended and quiet was restored, but Palestinian groups in Jerusalem have called for a “day of rage” on Friday.

More than 100 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis have been killed in violent clashes and attacks in Israel and on the West Bank this year, according to health and security authorities on both sides, making it the deadliest year for the conflict since 2016. 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.