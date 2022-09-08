The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Palestinian Man Planning Large-Scale Attack on Israelis Arrested in Jaffa
Israel Police officers arrest a Palestinian man from Nablus carrying a Carlo submachine gun and two bombs packed with nails who was planning a large-scale attack on Israelis in Jaffa on September 8, 2022. (Israel Police/Twitter)
News Updates
terror attack
Jaffa

Palestinian Man Planning Large-Scale Attack on Israelis Arrested in Jaffa

The Media Line Staff
09/08/2022

A Palestinian man armed with a Carlo submachine gun and two pipe bombs filled with nails was arrested in the mixed Arab and Jewish city of Jaffa. The man, 19, of the West Bank town of Nablus, told police he was planning to commit a major terror attack in Tel Aviv in a crowded area.

The man, who did not have a permit to enter Israel, was detained after arousing the suspicion of officers from the Israel Police Yasam reconnaissance unit near Jaffa’s iconic clock tower. He was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet security agency.  Other people suspected of assisting the would-be terrorist were arrested near the scene.

Police commissioner Kobi Shabtai said at the scene that the man “was looking to commit a massacre.” He reportedly was known to police, after being arrested in April for trying to bring a knife onto the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

